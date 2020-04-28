OTTUMWA — On Tuesday county supervisors decided on insurance options for telehealth visits, an issue that has grown in importance with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently the county’s plan does not cover costs for telemedicine visits, according to an email Willene White from NOEL Insurance wrote to Supervisor Jerry Parker.
“We have to tell them [NOEL Insurance] what we want,” Parker said. “What they had suggested is that there is in-network and out-of-network.”
“They suggest for in-network we waive the cost share,” Parker explained “… if it’s in the network, if it’s out-of-network then the employee would still have to pay their share. All medical providers would have the ability to do this, but they don’t have to if they don’t want to. If you’re working with a doctor and he doesn’t want to do it, then he doesn’t have to do it.”
Telemedicine visits can be done by audio or through videoconferencing. Live Video conferencing is required for physical, speech and occupational therapies. Coverage for telemedicine visits by audio and video conferencing will last until June 18, 2020. Parker said if the county used this method they could possibly extend the coverage depending on “what the feds and states do.”
The supervisors decided to add new coverage for telehealth with the cost share waived. They decided that all telemedicine visit costs, (if doctors wanted to pursue this) would be covered until June 18.
Supervisors also decided to contribute funds to the Friends of NAS. Larry Cofer, project manager for Friends of NAS, said the funds would go toward the roof replacement project at the station. They have a roof bid for $30,000, and the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation donated $15,000.
When the project was first brought to the supervisors in December 2019, Parker said the supervisors would give $15,000 if Friends of NAS got $15,000 from the Legacy Foundation. Now that Friends of NAS received the required funds, Parker said the supervisors would give them $15,000 along with $2,000 for contingency costs.
Another topic that came before the board was the weapon permits contract the Wapello County Sheriff’s Department has with Permitium LLC. The company provides advice on how sheriff’s departments across the country can optimize technology.
Sheriff Don Phillips told supervisors the department is working with the company so residents can access the link to obtain their weapons permits.
“We want to have it setup so it’s on the website just like the current permits are, but this will be a link to this web-based system,” Phillips explained. “There they can fill out those forms and then they can use their credit also to pay for that. So it’s just another option that’s available to the citizens out there.”
“There’s a $4 convenience charge that’s done on that, which the public would be notified that there’s a $4 charge on that as well as the credit card fee,” Phillips added, “so there’s no cost to us, but it would be an additional cost of $5 or $6 depending on what the charges are for the credit card company.”
Phillips said if residents didn’t want to use the link to obtain permits, they could still come to the sheriff’s office and pay with cash. Supervisors approved of the weapon permits contract.