OTTUMWA — County supervisors decided to not ban contractor Tim Wright from county projects after he missed deadlines on a project.
Wright started the project in the 6000 block of Madison Avenue last September and was supposed to complete the project by October 11. It included cleaning up wood, removing debris and digging up concrete.
Jeff Skalberg, county engineer, asked supervisors to consider disallowing Wright from taking on county projects for five years.
Supervisor Jerry Parker didn’t agree. “I don’t think we should ban Mr.Wright from being a contractor for the county for five years,” he said. “The end result of the project — even though it took a couple months longer than we hoped, it really looks good.”
Parker asked Wright for his response.
“Being banned — I’ve never heard of anybody being banned from working for the county in the years I’ve lived here,” Wright said. “That kind of came out left field at the last meeting I was here. I never did anything intentionally.”
Wright stressed he could not meet the deadline because of the weather.
“There wasn’t anything I could do about getting stuff done out there when the weather wouldn’t cooperate,” he said. “Today is a good example like everything is frozen this morning. Let’s say I was working out there today on it, as soon as the sun comes up that place would have turned into a big soup bowl and that’s basically what I was dealing with after November.”
Wright also said other projects took up significant time, something he said was also a factor for not making the deadline. Wright asked for forgiveness.
“I’m trying to make money to get myself out of the whole,” he said. “I don’t wanna be banned from bidding on jobs … the only other thing I can think of is I know you guys gave forgiveness on taxes and stuff like that before. I’ve never worked for you guys before until this job here and I never came before you guys to ask forgiveness on anyone. Everybody is entitled to one deferred judgment or forgiveness or something.”
“If I was lucky to get another contract in the future, then you could say no exceptions, no excuses or anything like that,” he added, “because this job should have been done on time and everything would have been fine if the weather would have cooperated, it should have been two or three weekends of cleaning the thing up and I would have been done with it … it’s your guys’ mercy on this thing.”
Supervisor Wayne Huit tried to understand Wright’s point of view. But he was puzzled as to why he didn’t see Wright working at the property last September.
“There have been many, many days that I went by and you were not working — there were nice days,” Huit said.
Wright said it was because he had another committed project. Huit thought it was an excuse, something he wasn’t willing to accept.
“Well is your contractor [on another committed project] more important or is it more important to work for someone else?,” Huit asked. “You gotta learn that if you’re gonna be a contractor, you’ve got to stick to that job. That’s gonna be your bread and butter if you plan on doing it.”
While Huit didn’t accept Wright's explanation, the supervisors did not ban him from county projects.
“If anything good came out of it, at least the property is cleaned up,” Supervisor Brian Morgan said.
Parker said he will draw up a contract that will state the project as completed. Wright and the supervisors agreed.