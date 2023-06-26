OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors will meet to take care of smaller items of business during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
One of the more major parts of the agenda is a memorandum of understanding for reimbursement for the newly created Mental Health Agency of Southeast Iowa for county employees.
The agency was created following a merger between South Central Iowa Behavioral Health and Southeast Iowa Link (SEIL) to form a 12-county mental health region, with Monroe County also joining. The larger region closely reflects the 8th Judicial District, without Poweshiek County.
Wapello County's employees in the region will range between roughly $39,000 and $66,000.
The supervisors are also expected to discuss meal and mileage reimbursement policy for employees whose work takes them out of the area. For meals, reimbursements will be $15 for breakfast and lunch, and $25 for dinner. In regard to mileage, employees will receive a boost to 60 1/2 cents per mile to offset the cost of gas; the current mileage rate is 50 1/2 cents.
The supervisors are also expected give the auditor the authority to begin payment of approved salaries for personnel starting July 1. The first pay day of the new fiscal year will be July 14, and the final one June 28, 2024.
Also, Rick Hindsley is expected to continue in the role of commissioner for Wapello County Veterans Affairs. His term expired June 1, but with approval, will continue in the role until June 1, 2026.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
