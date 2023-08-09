OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved the request of the public health department Tuesday to hire a second registered nurse to address a critical shortage in the department.
But, supervisor Brian Morgan warned the days of the county's coffers being flush with cash may be over.
During Tuesday's meeting, the supervisors agreed for public health director Lynelle Diers to hire for a nurse starting at $58,500. Diers' department of three has seen turnover, largely because of pay, and a recent increase in tuberculosis cases has made seasonal vaccinations much more difficult to administer.
"This county has never been tuberculosis-free, and in the 28 years I've been the director, the highest number we've had is five," she said. "We have nine right now. If it's pulmonary, we have to isolate these people. With one family, we had to escort them out.
"And this is on top of our normal duties, as we're getting vaccinations to kids for school. The school district will not allow them to attend if they have no proof of vaccinations. This is taking a lot of our time each and every day."
The approval stemmed from supervisor Bryan Ziegler's recommendations to increase the pay for Diers, an LPN in the office and the hire of a second RN. Morgan said the RN need is immediate, but the county is finding less money to play with because changes at the state legislature in the way of rollbacks and the lack of backfill for tax credits.
Also, Greater Ottumwa Partners In Progress Executive Director Marc Roe made a request the county increase its contribution to $35,000, on top of the $10,000 the county contributes annually. No action was taken on that item during GOPIP's year-in-review presentation.
Neither request was a part of the current budget.
"For salaries we've done a lot of things in the last six months, eight months. We've said yes a lot. And saying yes is fun," Morgan said. "But for every action, there's a reaction. We need to be aware, the three of us up here, that this isn't an endless supply of money."
Morgan said the county used $1 million in carryover balance this year, and it won't be able to next year. He said "we'd be lucky if we got one-third of that money back." He said a projected increase in the budget next year will be "eaten up" in salaries and benefits.
With that money off the table, the county will have to look at about $250,000 in tax revenue from new construction, and the tax credits that go with them, which the county will not be reimbursed for.
"We're probably looking at about $200,000 to buy squad cars, or anything secondary roads needs," he said. "In the grand scheme of our budget, we practically have no money for next year. Will some of that money come back and our carryover balance look a little better than it does now? Yes. My number one priority is the county budget and making sure the county runs.
"Four months ago if we'd talked about this during the budget cycle, it would have been budgeted and done," Morgan said.
Diers said a majority of the pay for the public health staff has come through grants, and that the department "gave back over $100,000 to the county we didn't use last year."
"And that's much appreciated," Morgan said. "I'm just speaking for the county as a whole. We had two things today asking for more money. We have some unfunded state mandates, but that's not going to change."
"We know we can increase 3% with our budget next year, and we have about $350,000 committed to salaries. So that new money, that 3%, the state will eat every bit of that," Morgan said. "The construction next September is about $15 million, and we'll be lucky after rollbacks to recognize $7 million of that, which means we're probably look at $250,000 of new money
