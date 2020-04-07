OTTUMWA — A city and county boat dock project by Blackhawk Road was planned to begin soon, but County Supervisor Jerry Parker said the project may have to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of workers’ safety.
“We were waiting to make sure all cold weather is gone,” Parker said, “and the city’s gonna pour it [the concrete]. Larry Seals [director of public works] is off sick now. I called him and haven’t been able to get an answer from that. It’s bound to delay something; you can only be within 6 foot of each other.”
The Corps of Engineers Permit and sovereign lands permit from was obtained from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
A floodplain permit had to come from the city, since the boat dock is within city limits. The city agreed to go through with the project, but when to start has not been determined.
In other business, the county has selected the Optum Managed Transplant Program through United Healthcare Insurance Company. Supervisor Jerry Parker said it is something they pursue every year. The policy will start on June 1, 2020, and go through May 31, 2021, with premium rates going up 2 percent.
The supervisors also discussed terms and conditions associated with the bridge replacement project on 225th Avenue over North Avery Creek. The project is estimated to cost $475,000, and there is no determined date for when the project will be completed.
Resolution No 24-2020 for the city of Ottumwa also came before the board. This is in regard to the city of Ottumwa accepting a donation of a vacant lot located at 117 S. Iowa Ave. from John Walker. In the late 1990s the city demolished a house on this property and assessed the cost to real estate taxes. The taxes were not paid and have since accrued to $59,782.80.
Jody Gates, an employee from the Ottumwa Health Department, wrote a letter to the supervisors stating that the city received an offer to purchase this lot, but that taxes needed to be removed prior to the sale. Supervisors abated all past and current taxes due.