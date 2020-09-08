CENTERVILLE • The Appanoose County Board of Supervisors tabled a proposed 28E agreement with the city of Centerville over future leasing of a proposed jail and law center.
It was the first time the agreement had been formally presented before the board.
The agreement, prepared by Centerville, would create a new government relationship to replace the Appanoose County Service Agency and outlining lease payments and expense cost share should the county construct a new jail and law enforcement center.
The proposed facility still needs to win the approval of the voters, and the design is preliminary. Centerville calculated about 23% of the 22,787-square-foot-facility would either be space exclusive to the city or shared by the city.
As presented, Centerville proposed a 23% share of the cost to build the facility, which works out to an estimated $1.1 million. The city would also pay the same percentage share of utility costs once the facility is built.
Supervisor Mark McGill, recently appointed to fill the seat vacated by Mark Waits until the election, said there were things about the agreement he did not like. Supervisors voted 3-0 to table the agreement.
McGill said the amount the city’s proposed share “is different than the math that I do.” He also said he disagreed with a clause that said the city’s space could be used for “law enforcement purposes or other city uses.” He also disagreed with a clause that called for the city’s approval before changes are made to the facility.
In other action:
• Linda Demry was appointed new chairwoman of the board, following the resignation last month of the previous chairman Mark Waits. Neal Smith will remain vice chairman of the board.
• Supervisors approved a grant application to the Iowa Secretary of State for $17,800 for CARES Act funding relating to the election. Auditor Kelly Howard said additional plexiglass screens will be purchased, as well an additional tabulation machine to help process a greater number of absentee ballots in November.
• An amendment to the county’s five-year road program was approved. The change adds a replacement of a bridge on 110th Street near Highway J46 with dual tanker car culverts. A budget increase was not needed, as Engineer Brad Skinner said due to projects coming in under budget there’s enough money to add the project without allocating additional funds.