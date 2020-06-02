OTTUMWA — County supervisors are making sure children’s mental health is a priority.
On Tuesday, supervisors evaluated their agreement with South Central Behavioral Health Region. Four counties — Wapello, Davis, Appanoose and Mahaska — are members of the region. Three members were added so supervisors can get more support on financial matters.
Supervisor Jerry Parker said the supervisors have been working with the region members in regard to how to adjust their voting procedures.
“So we had to adjust our 28E agreement as to how the voting would happen — that seven members, three of the members, don’t have a responsibility to the public of being elected officials,” Parker said. “It’s our thinking that the elected officials should have more of a weighted vote on things that pertain to taxes and levies.
“So our 28E Agreement has been amended,” Parker added, “so that each of the elected officials will have four votes and the new people will have just have one vote on things that are pertaining to budget or levy; on things that are just everything day-to-day or policy decisions, everybody will have one vote. It will take three of the elected officials to pass a vote.”
The supervisors approved of the changes in regard to voting but have yet to decide what will happen if they had to replace the director in charge of the region’s board. The agreement states a new director must be appointed 30 days after the director leaves.
“On here where we’re supervisors this board will decide who represents Wapello County on the governance board [with SCBHR],” Parker explained. “The governance board doesn’t have anything to say about it. So we had to make up ways to replace the director if they miss three meetings in a row or if they move away, if they resign — how will they get reappointed? That’s the changes we have to decide on.”
Supervisors also set a date for a public hearing in regard to a lease purchase agreement for motor graders. The motor graders are not to exceed $750,000 and the date is set for June 16. Supervisors have agreed to continue their membership with Iowa Communities Assurance Pool.