OTTUMWA — On Tuesday county supervisors will consider insurance options for telehealth visits and financial contributions to the Friends of NAS (Naval Air Station) in Ottumwa.
The telemedicine visits, according to the agenda, ensures residents will have access to prevention, testing and treatment needed to handle COVID-19.
The county’s plan does not cover costs for telemedicine visits Willene White from NOEL Insurance wrote in an email to Supervisor Jerry Parker. White sent him a COVID-19 options guide and an explanation for how they would cover all COVID-19 related telehealth costs required by the new federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. (FFCRA)
“All eligible in and out of network medical providers who have the ability and want to connect with their patient through live video-conferencing or audio only (telephonic) may do so,” White wrote in an email to Parker.
“For plans that do not currently cover telehealth visits, coverage for these services will be turned on for COVID-19 diagnosis only during the emergency period,” White explained.
Since the county’s plan does not cover costs for telemedicine visits, the options are limited. The supervisors would have to add new coverage for telehealth at “regular plan benefits or with cost share waived.”
Once the county’s plan covers telemedicine visits all in and out of network providers, including those in medical and behavioral health will have a waiver-cost share benefit.
Supervisors will also be revisiting the Friends of NAS (Naval Air Station) roof replacement project brought up in December 2019. At the time they were considering donating some funds to the project. Friends for NAS Stephen Black president said without the roof replacement Friends of NAS would not have been able to develop the planned Naval Aviation & Space Museum in the original administration building.
This past week Larry Cofer, the project manager for Friends of NAS had sent a letter to the supervisors asking them to consider donating $15,000 and $2,000 for contingency costs to fulfill the rest of the costs for the roof replacement. Cofer wrote that the organization has a roof bid for $30,000. The Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation donated $15,000 for the project.