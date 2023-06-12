OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors will discuss two improvement projects for the courthouse during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
The first improvement will be to weigh a proposal to replace the front steps leading to the courthouse lobby. Winger Companies has a proposal to replace the steps for $17,500. Under the proposal, the firm will do half of the steps at a time to allow constant access to the courthouse.
The supervisors also will consider a proposal from Christner Contracting for a fifth-floor remodel, with a cost of $23,662 attached to it.
A part of the remodel would include extending the length of one room, installing drop ceiling and putting insulation in new walls, as well as extra insulation in the new ceiling tile to reduce noise, as well as a partition wall between the elevator entrance and the main office area.
In other business:
— The supervisors are likely to approve a memorandum of understanding between the county and sheriff's department union. The MOU would begin July 1 and run through June 30, 2026.
In the MOU, the minimum pay for a deputy will start at $61,000 July 1, then increase $2,000 in both 2024 and 2025. The maximum pay will start at $75,000 the first year, then increase by $2,500 the second year and $4,500 in 2025.
Those with 10 years of experience will be "slotted" onto the pay grade at $70,000. The term "years of experience" will also take into account time spent at other law enforcement agencies.
Correctional officer wages also will be adjusted starting July 1, with the pay ranging between $20 and $24 per hour, then increasing over the next two years. Dispatchers will start between $21.50 and $25.50, also with increases over the next two years. Clerks and food service workers also will see increased in hourly pay over the next three years.
— The supervisors will establish for the county a 28E agreement with 12 other counties to create the Mental Health Agency of Southeast Iowa to provide local access to mental health and disability services for adults and behavioral health services to children. Several different entities will serve on the governance board, ranging from law enforcement personnel to supervisors to health professionals.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
