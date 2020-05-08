OTTUMWA — County supervisors will meet on Tuesday to discuss a proposal from Valley View Swine, LLC.
The organization wants to build a hog confinement. They filled out a construction application form and must wait for supervisors’ approval before building.
Supervisors will also review the county’s noxious weed resolution. They must be destroyed in order to “prevent them from reseeding or otherwise coming to maturity.” They also must be destroyed if they interfere with the safe use of public roadways.
The weeds must be destroyed by June 1, 2020. If the weeds are not destroyed, then the county weed commissioner may implement control measures found in Iowa Code Section 317. “If the owner of the land fails to address the weed problem,” the code states, “the county can assess the owner a fine, and if needed, control the weeds and charge the landowner for the costs of control.”
Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) is requesting a road haul agreement for the US Highway 63 project. Supervisors will plan to draft an agreement.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. It will take place on the third floor of the courthouse. Public attendance will be limited to 10 people, and all will be asked to maintain a distance of 10 feet from each other.