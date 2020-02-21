OTTUMWA — County supervisors want to make sure children’s mental health services will continue to be a priority in Wapello County.
That may mean changes in the 28 E agreement the county has with South Central Behavioral Health Region. Supervisors will look at the current mental health services and ask if there needs to be adjustments.
Supervisors will also ask if there needs to be changes in the 28E governance board. Under Iowa law there still has to be one director in charge of the region’s board. Currently, Parker holds that position, but said they need to appoint a successor to fill Parker’s spot in case something were to happen to him.
Parker said the voting procedure under the agreement is a possible change. As it stands, there are four members on the governance board. In the future, Parker, said they may need to add three members so that supervisors can get more support on financial matters.
While more support is necessary, Parker is concerned about the change it will bring.
“By adding three members that are not elected officials,” he said, “it creates the concern about how we should handle voting on matters that involve budget and levy in things like that. This is a proposed change.”
Other matters that will be up for discussion will be on the acceptance of health plans through UMR. Supervisors will simply have to agree if they want to continue those health plans for county departments.
The supervisors will also look at agreements for the highway bridge program (CHBP) project with Jefferson County. This is an agreement to work on two Wapello County bridge replacement projects and one in Jefferson County. In Wapello county it consists of the bridge replacement over Chippewa Creek and replacement over 215 Avenue over Bear Creek. They will have to approve of the costs and deadlines for completion of all projects.
A contract for the heat pump on the fourth floor of the courthouse will also be up for discussion. The contract said the current heat pump in the attic above the courtroom will be moved off to the side, work will be done on the pump during the week.