OTTUMWA — Cleaner water on agricultural lands seemed to intrigue the Wapello County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
Bryce Lidtka told the board how it could be done.
Lidtka, the watershed coordinator for the Wapello County Soil and Water Conservation District, pointed to a parcel of farm ground in the northern part of the county has that been targeted for possible conservation.
The ground is owned by the county but leased to Jason Rogers.
"I was hired through a grant by the state to locate conservation practices, work with farmers and help with the design and implementation of such practices that reduce nitrate concentration in the surface water," Lidtka said.
Lidtka said one of the practices for this particular piece of land is a saturated buffer strip. He said a creek is forming in that land, and that tile lines going through it "have the highest nitrate concentration because nitrogen leeches through water, which ends up in the tile lines and gets dumped into the surface water."
A box would be placed in the ground to divert water flow into the buffer, which would increase the shallow groundwater and remove nutrients.
"The tile allows the water to kind of percolate through the soil back into the stream banks, and the whole purpose of it is to slow down the water, get it in contact with microorganisms in the soil that will denitrify the nitrogen in that water," Lidtka said.
Lidtka said he works with farmers regularly to come up with solutions, and that three water buffers have been installed in the county in the past year, with two more scheduled for the summer.
"The state has 100% cost share on these project," he said, noting that a recent estimate for a project was just over $8,700.
Supervisor Brian Morgan said new tile had been put into that ground last fall, and wondered if the buffer system could work with the existing tile.
"So you would hook into that existing title outlet. As far as it affecting drainage, you want the tile to do its job," Lidtka said. "With that box, you can set the water table to what you want, and the higher yet set it, the more it will affect the drainage of the upland.
"The only way it would affect the drainage is if there was a two-foot dip in the field where it would usually pool a lot of water. We look at things like that."
The work would be done in the fall or next spring.
In other business:
— The supervisors approved the City of Ottumwa/Wapello County maintenance budget for the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
"I think you guys are aware that fund is getting down there a little ways," said Sheriff Don Phillips, noting the projected fund balance is $136,000 at the end of the next fiscal year. "Some of the small things I pay out of my budget, just to keep that fund going as long as possible."
The building is just over 20 years old, and the time is near for some fixes.
"Most of the air handling units have been replaced, and we're just replacing the heat exchanger in it, but that hasn't come in yet," he said. "We've got a section of roof that needs some attention.
"We're just trying to keep this fund going as long as we can."
