OTTUMWA — Seven percent of parents surveyed by the Ottumwa School District said no additional measures are necessary for children to return to school this fall. Three percent said they won’t send their kids to school for in-person learning this fall.
Over an 11 day period, 669 families responded to the survey collected as district officials contemplate plans for their “return to learn” in the fall. The respondents represent 1,204 students, or about 26% of the district’s total enrollment.
The survey remains open for more responses and can be found on the district’s website at OttumwaSchools.com on the district’s news page.
Jeff Kirby, the district’s director of innovative programming, said the survey is helping the district gather its plan for returning students to education in the fall amidst COVID-19.
About three-fourths of respondents said increased cleaning and sanitization efforts would help them feel more secure. Sixty-eight percent wanted increased health and hygiene routines by staff and students, 66% wanted close monitoring of symptoms and illnesses, and 57% wanted a good supply of cleaning and sanitizing products to employees.
About one-third said they would want staff and students wearing masks, while 10% of those concerned said nothing would make them feel comfortable sending their children back to school.
Thirty-seven percent of parents said they would send their children to school this fall for face-to-face learning, and 38% identified they would send their child but have concerns. Twenty-two percent were not sure yet and 3% indicated they have decided to not send their student for traditional learning.
Three-fourths of parents surveyed said they would perform their child attend school in person for a full-day, while 28% favored digital learning from home by school employees.
Fifty-eight percent of parents said they would have their child dropped off to school while 26% said their student would need to ride the school bus to school.
Twelve percent of families taking an Ottumwa Schools survey identified they have had to skips meals or cut down portions during COVID.
Twenty percent said they lacked internet access at their home. To that end, the board also approved an agreement with Mediacom to provide internet access to families lacking for a cost to the district of $9.95 per month. Current projections are that the district would spend about $1,500 each month providing the access.
The Ottumwa School Board on Monday did make formal decisions on the plan after a review of the survey data. A special meeting is planned for July 27 for another presentation and information on the district’s “return to learn” plan.
In other action:
— In approving the consent agenda, the Ottumwa School Board approved a vacation payout to former superintendent Nicole Kooiker. The payout was for $57,404.42 of accrued but unused vacation time over the term of her contract. Kooiker resigned as Ottumwa superintendent in May after she accepted the top position at the Cedar Rapids school district. She was contracted in Ottumwa through June 2022.