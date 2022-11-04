DES MOINES — An educator at Indian Hills Community College was one of the 2022 Prometheus Awards recipients, presented by the Technology Association of Iowa, on Thursday at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines.
The annual Prometheus Awards unites innovators and leaders from technology, business, education and government organizations across the state to gather to celebrate the year's most momentous achievements in technology.
Susan Wilson, a teacher at Indian Hills Community College, was one of five educators recognized as Computer Science Educators of the Year. She, along with the other recipients, was awarded $2,000.
“The future of Iowa technology begins in the classroom, and we are so happy to honor these amazing educators that work tirelessly to equip the next generation with future-ready skills and prepare them for successful careers,” said Brian Waller, president of TAI.
All awards were judged by a panel of distinguished technology leaders from across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.