OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of conductor and music director Dr. William LaRue Jones, will present its final concert of the season, “Fireworks: The Orchestral Way” May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Bridge View Center.
Featured soloists include Luke Miller, principal tubist for the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, and vocalists from the OSO Young Artist Competition, winner Owen Kilgore, a bass from John F. Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids, and runner-up Tejas Gururaja, a tenor from Linn-Mar High School in Marion. This concert is sponsored in part by a grant from the Wapello County Foundation, and the Young Artist Competition is sponsored by the Ottumwa Rotary Club.
The concert opens with the “Overture from the Royal Fireworks” by G.F. Handel, and “Ritual Fire Dance” by de Falla, performed by the full orchestra. This is followed by “Si la rigeuer” by Halevy featuring Kilgore, bass, and “Una furtive lagrima” by Donizetti, featuring Gururaja, tenor.
The performance finishes with the full orchestra performing “Berceuse and Finale from the Firebird Suite” by Stravinsky (arranged by Merle J. Isaac), “Concerto for Bass Tuba” by Vaughn Williams featuring Miller, and “Dance of the Hours from La Gioconda” by Ponchielli.
The evening concludes with a reception in the north lobby of Bridge View Center.
Kilgore has been in Iowa All-State Honor Choir for three years; he has placed first at regional and state National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) competitions and third in NATS national competition. He has also received two perfect scores in Iowa State Solo and Smail Ensemble contest and has performed at Carnegie Hall.
Gururaja is the National Winner for Classical Singing in the Men’s Division at NATS competition in 2022. He also received Best Solo and Outstanding Performer awards at the National Show Choir competition at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and is a semifinalist for the US Presidential scholar program. Gururaja started a non-profit "Take Action United" in Cedar Rapids that has raised over 8,000 non-perishable food items and $3,000 toward the Catherine McCauley Community Organization. He will attend Northwestern University to pursue a dual degree in vocal performance and neuroscience.
Miller, OSO principal tubist, is the director of bands at the Cardinal Community School District and has been teaching music for 24 years. Luke has been playing tuba since sixth grade and is a member of The Lowly Brass and Ottumwa Municipal Band in addition to the symphony.
Miller also serves as OSO’s Youth Orchestra manager. He has performed with the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony, the Kalamazoo Symphony, the Battle Creek Symphony and the South Bend Symphony. A graduate of Highland High School, he holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Northern Iowa, and a master’s of tuba performance from Western Michigan University. While in college, Miller was twice selected for the International Collegiate Tuba/Euphonium All-Star Ensemble at international tuba conventions.
Doors for the concert open at 7 p.m.. Admission to the concert is by season ticket or $25 at the door; tickets are also available at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m., or from the OSO website ottumwasymphonyorchestra.net. K-12 students and Indian Hills students are admitted free with student ID.
