PELLA — Pella Regional Health Center is asking patients and staff to wear masks in Pella Regional facilities if they have symptoms of an infectious disease, such as cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell, due to the increase in respiratory illnesses like RSV, COVID and influenza in the community at this time.
People coming to Pella Regional Health Center to visit a patient should be free of any symptoms of an infectious disease such as cough, fever and sore throat. Pella Regional asks that people do not come to the hospital to visit until symptoms resolve.
Pella Regional is also encouraging everyone to receive their influenza and COVID vaccination as soon as possible if they have not already.
According to CDC guidelines, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure to this virus. To avoid contracting or spreading respiratory infections, including influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, the public is encouraged to:
— Practice frequent hand hygiene.
— Keep hands away from the face, as germs spread easily this way.
— Cover coughs/sneezes and wear a mask or face covering.
— Stay home when feeling unwell.
