BLAKESBURG — Cheryl Talbert has a vision to renovate a former auto repair shop into the new Blakesburg library. Fulfilling this goal, she said, takes hard work and monetary assistance.
The project costs an estimated $300,000. Talbert hopes residents will come to the library’s quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the library.
“Many hands make light work,” she said. “We want them to support the library.”
Currently she has donations from county supervisors and a grant from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation. It was enough to cover the cost of the first phase of the library consisting of replacing a concrete floor, work on the roof and soffits, and work on the vestibule.
The second phase will focus on windows, doors and exterior finishes. The third phase will center on electricity and plumbing. The last phase will focus on the interior walls, insulation, ceilings, floors and painting.
Talbert said siding, roofing materials, doors and windows have been ordered and construction will begin as soon as they are delivered and the weather cooperates.
The goal is to complete phase three by July 2020 and have the library completed in 2021. She wants to get started as soon as possible to start expanding services and programs to the community.
Talbert said if the library can expand, it can meet more needs of the community and make a difference.
“We have eight public access computers and many come in to do banking or look for jobs,” she said. “We have a lot of free lunches in the summertime and provide nutritious snacks and food for the kids. A lot of people don’t have internet access — that breaks the digital divide. [With the new library] this will make the space. We want the public to have a creative outlet. Maybe learn piano, use a sewing machine.”
Many of the services include the STEM program, summer reading and computer software classes for adults.
“We’re trying to promote lots of things,” Talbert added. “We want there to be a community room to rent out to host 4-H club meetings. We want to have an art gallery hall so people can display their work of art. We want a full kitchen. We want to offer so many more possibilities. A lot of people think they don’t need the library. But we have a lot of good resources available. Libraries are needed. It’s important for kids to read. We don’t want them to lose what they have.”