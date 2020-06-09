OTTUMWA — Tenco and First Resources will merge effective July 1.
Tenco Interim CEO Marc Roe said the idea to merge came from other Tencos and First Resources across Iowa.
“We are doing it to have a stronger voice,” Roe said. “After Cheryl [Plank, Tenco’s former CEO] left, our border of directors began exploring and seeing if the merger was viable. We saw that it was and decided to go through with it as it would strengthen the mission and our service areas. We’re looking at two things. One to expand our programming and two to give a holistic view of what they both can offer.”
What are the next steps Tenco would have to take?
“There’s many steps,” Roe said. “We have to contact and notify all of our funders. Under employment, there’s a lot of legal work that has to be done. We’re going to have to revisit policy procedures and we’re going to do some rebranding. We’re going to have to do some necessary work of going down the legal paths. There’s a host of things that need to be done.”
There will be a change in how the companies run and rebranding is possible.
Susan Woodford, executive director of First Resources, said she plans to combine her management team and board. They will continue to work out of their facility in Sigourney. “We’ll continue to operate the same,” she said.
The merger, Roe said, provides more financial stability support for employees. But that was not the primary issue.
“The merger allows us to provide more support for employees,” he said. “Financial stability was never an issue. Merging was not something that was a requirement because of it.”
Even though Tenco has suspended services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tenco’s and First Resources’ services will not end due to the merger. “We want the merger as seamless as possible for our clients,” Roe said. “They will have more opportunities for levels of service. It will not degenerate. They can expect there to be no negative impacts on the services.”
“The end game is the expansion of services, not a contraction or eliminating the exact same things,” Roe added.
Woodford said she is unsure if Tenco and First Resources will undergo a name change, but it's something she, Roe and First Resources and Tenco staff plan to evaluate. “We want to do it slowly here,” Woodford said. “We want the best outcome possibly and we want it done correctly.”
Roe and Woodford feel confident with the merger.
“This is something we as a staff are very excited about,” Roe said. “We are a very healthy organization. We are all very excited about the opportunity to expand our programming and our geographic footprint.”
“I see more opportunities for two agencies,” Woodford said. “I anticipate a stronger agency working together and providing new services that’s in line with our values for the future. I’m just excited about the opportunity and serving our clients. There’s a lot of excitement. It’s a new beginning for both of us.”