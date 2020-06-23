OTTUMWA — The COVID-19 pandemic could not stop Tenco Development Officer Mike Dunlap from coordinating with staff to plan the 34th annual Tenco Golf Classic.
“This is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year,” Dunlap said. “It would be a shame not to have it. It’s the largest in Southeast Iowa. We debated having it on June 19, on Father’s Day, but then that changed.”
Why the change? “We were uncertain due to COVID-19,” Dunlap said. “We thought it would be best to move forward to see if this would get better. We may have to cancel as things change, but we definitely want to go through with our new date.”
The event is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15 at Cedar Creek Golf Course in Ottumwa. Proceeds from the event will go toward Tenco’s mission, which seeks to provide people with disabilities the opportunity to develop and improve in life skills and have healthy and happy lives.
Dunlap hopes people will feel encouraged to sign up. Does he anticipate it will be a large event and draw crowds as it did in previous years?
“It won’t be large as it normally was previously, but I do expect a good turnout,” he said. “It will be great. You get to enjoy a good round of golf while supporting services for people with disabilities. I’m looking forward to seeing people and will be mindful of maintaining distances and trying to be safe.”
There is still time to register a team for the Tenco Classic. Those interested can call Dunlap at (641) 682-8114 or email him at mdunlap@tenco.org. The team cost is $260, which covers fees for four golfers and two carts. Participants have the chance to win prizes at the new putting green game, purchase mulligans and raffle tickets and enjoy hot dogs and cold beverages.
“If anybody is interested in supporting the fundraiser, but can’t make it we are looking for donations or sponsors for the event,” Dunlap said. “We have more than 25 sponsors and patrons throughout Southeast Iowa and the Midwest. There’s time to become a sponsor. These sponsors assist the Tenco Foundation with expenses, and contribute outstanding hole prizes, as well as other gifts for the golfers at the event, and the first hole-in-one on number four wins a new car.”