OTTUMWA — First, the cost of building new tennis courts in Sycamore Park surpassed the City of Ottumwa's budget for them. Then, the Ottumwa Community School District proposed taking over the project and moving it to Center Avenue.
After further review, that likely won't happen either, at least in the near term.
During Tuesday's city council meeting, it was revealed that constructing a dozen tennis courts in "the pit" behind Ottumwa High School would interfere with the sewer separation project that will continue in that area next year, tearing up both streets and ground.
"Everyone seemed to be pleased with that location after the school district made the presentation to us and to move forward with that," city administrator Philip Rath told the council. "The next day after (the July 18 meeting) we were informed that the project in question is smack dab in the middle of the sewer separation project.
"That would delay building the tennis courts in that location, but we're working to see if there's any way to work around that."
The discussion was part of the city's effort to re-appropriate funding for the tennis courts. Originally, the city could bond up to $750,000 because the courts were going to be built in a city park, but because the school district wanted to move the project, the city couldn't bond for more than $700,000.
So, that opened up three potential avenues to approach the next steps:
— Spend up to $500,000 of that $700,000 to upgrade the Dan Staggs Courts in Greater Ottumwa Park.
— Use the remaining $200,000 difference for the courts at OHS once sewer separation is done, and bond up to $500,000 for the remainder of the city's obligation to the OHS courts.
— Seeing if fewer tennis courts could be built on the Center Avenue site despite the sewer separation work.
All were brought to light at the meeting.
If it chooses to upgrade the Staggs courts as well, the city would be spending about $1.25 million for two projects, instead of $700,000 or $750,000 for one. Most council members had issues with that, and the resolution was tabled until more information was available.
According to the parks plan the city approved, the Staggs Courts were going to be removed and replaced with baseball/softball fields, unless there were alternates.
"I'm just really concerned that we would be spending upward of half a million dollars on something that, even in 10 years, would get demolished for a baseball field," council member Marc Roe said.
Rath said that upgrading the six courts at Greater Ottumwa Park could begin this fall, and the high school would have courts to play on next spring. In a sense, the Staggs courts would be temporary, and could be converted into pickleball courts, which Roe and council member Cara Galloway believed were going to be replaced by baseball/softball fields.
Galloway struggled with paying $500,000 more than the city originally obligated.
"I understand those need to be rehabbed, but in the next couple years if they're going to be gone, that just seems like we're putting a lot in," she said. "I love the idea of where we're looking to place the courts, and I understand there's been a hiccup, but at the same time, and extra $500,000 is a lot of money.
"There's going to be another meeting up here where we're going to be asked to approve more money, and that's what I'm struggling with."
Rath said the Staggs courts "would have to be resolved anyway, whatever that cost was." He said he's had conversations with school district superintendent Mike McGrory about other potential options.
"He and other staff had conversations with our staff about seeing if anything can be done reworking the site and trying to still build some of the tennis courts, even a lesser number," Rath said. "We're continuing to see if that's feasible and find out that information."
Council member Doug McAntire agreed with both Roe and Galloway and expressed his concern about asking for more money.
"I'm not real comfortable with voting on something that we really don't know. We're voting on desperation," he said. "I'm not a fan of paying $500,000 more when we agreed with to the original $750,000."
