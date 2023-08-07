OTTUMWA — America’s favorite tenors, The Texas Tenors, will be performing live with the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra at Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center Theater Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.
Ticket prices are $54.75 and $69.75 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office or online at bridgeviewcenter.com. This performance with The Texas Tenors will be Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra’s 37th season debut concert.
After the performance there will be a Texas Tailgate with The Texas Tenors, a post-show meal and meet-n-greet with The Texas Tenors starting at 4 p.m. The cost is $25 in addition to show ticket and can also be purchased at the ticket office or online at bridgeviewcenter.com.
The Texas Tenors are the most successful music group and third highest selling artist in the history of "America’s Got Talent." Since appearing on the series in 2009, JC, Marcus, and John have released five studio albums, two PBS specials, four DVDs, multiple singles, and a children’s book that have earned them impressive recognition, including three Emmy Awards, the Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature, and the distinction of being Billboard Magazine’s #10 Classical Artist in the world.
The Texas Tenors most recent albums “Outside the Lines”, “Rise" and “A Collection of Broadway and American Classics” all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts.
The Texas Tenors’ concerts appeal to all ages and have been wildly successful from performing arts centers, casinos and symphony halls to outdoor festivals and corporate events. These classically trained, versatile tenors have been honored to celebrate our nation at such prestigious events as The White House National Tree Lighting, The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and Congressional Medal of Honor Ceremonies, but some of the most rewarding moments for JC, Marcus and John are honoring our nation’s veterans at each and every concert across the country.
Recently, they were honored to be included among the top 50 acts in the world and the only vocal group from the United States invited to appear on "America’s Got Talent: The Champions." Their current tour includes new music from “Outside the Lines," along with rousing patriotic favorites and everything from country to classical.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.