OTTUMWA — The Legacy Foundation has awarded a $12,500 grant to the EZRA Free Clinic for breast cancer detection and screening mammograms from the McCune Endowment.
The mission of the EZRA Free Clinic is a facility that provides services without charge to individuals who are otherwise unable to pay for the services. Services are free due to physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals who volunteer their time to provide quality medical services and generous individuals, businesses and organizations who provide contributions of cash, supplies, pharmaceuticals and equipment.
The grant award comes from the Robert F. McCune Endowment. The endowment was created to carry on the same tradition of compassion embodied by its namesake Robert McCune. The Robert F. McCune Endowment is a restricted endowment consisting of a single unified fund of resources where the investment income is dispersed to assist the cancer patients, facilities and programs of the City of Ottumwa and Wapello County.
Ottumwa Legacy Foundation recognizes and embraces the critical role they can play in the community as a catalyst for positive change. They are doing so by initiating and advancing promising ideas, making grants, convening conversations, promoting collaboration, providing sound information and celebrating success.
The foundation is always looking to support new and innovative ideas and efforts that can have measurable impacts on the residents and communities in Wapello County. They encourage all local nonprofits to submit applications for the McCune Endowment. The McCune Endowment accepts applications at any time. To learn more about all grant programs available, visit their website ottumwalegacy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.