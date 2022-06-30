OTTUMWA — Shelley Bramschreiber is a “quiet leader.”
She admits she may not be as magnetic as Mark Hanson, and she’s certainly not used to being in the spotlight. But as Ottumwa High School’s first female head principal, Bramschreiber has found herself center stage.
“My staff has always shown respect and responded well to me, but I’m the exact opposite of Mr. Hanson,” Bramschreiber says. “Mr. Hanson is just so charismatic, and I’m just a quiet leader. I think getting used to … being in the spotlight will be my biggest challenge, because as a high school principal, you absolutely are.”
When Bramschreiber applied for the position, she had no idea she might be the school’s first female to ever be head principal at the high school — but she knew she had the skills, experience and expertise to lead OHS.
Bramschreiber grew up in the small town of Sidney in rural western Iowa. Early on, she knew she wanted to work with kids in some capacity.
“I had coached youth softball as I was going through high school. I loved working with kids, so I knew I wanted to continue that,” she says. “I was very involved in athletics, so I originally wanted to be a physical education teacher … I ended up becoming a math teacher, because that’s what I was really good at. But it came from being given the opportunity to work with kids in coaching … so teaching was a natural fit for me.”
After graduating high school, Bramschreiber headed to Oskaloosa to receive a secondary math education degree from William Penn University. She taught mathematics for 19 years before transitioning to administration after receiving her master’s in administrative leadership from Northwest Missouri State.
“I have quite a bit of classroom experience, which is kind of unique,” she says. “If you talk to a lot of principals and administrators in this day and age, they often times only have a few years of teaching experience before they get into administration.”
Bramschreiber taught for 10 years at Evans Middle School and four years at the high school. In between her time at the middle school and high school, she worked for the Great Prairie Area Education Agency for five years to teach educators through professional development.
“I think that if you’re going to coach teachers on how to be better in the classroom for student achievement, you have to have experienced it,” Bramschreiber says. “I feel like that’s something I bring to the table.”
She was associate principal at Evans Middle School from 2013 to 2015. In 2019, she was named associate principal at Ottumwa High School. On Friday, she will officially begin her role as head principal.
"This choice to promote Shelley Bramschreiber to Ottumwa High School principal was intentional,” says Superintendent Mike McGrory. "This journey started when I was the principal at Evans; Shelley was a teacher, and her enthusiasm and leadership abilities were evident. It was clear to me that she is a leader."
Bramschreiber plans to tackle staffing right out of the gate.
“The first day for me is going to be looking at staffing, because that’s a huge thing,” Bramschreiber says. “We still have some gaps to fill, teaching spots to fill … so that’s going to be critical this time of year.”
Bramschreiber also wants to be a resource for new staff and plans to connect with them right away.
“I want to check in on them this summer and see if they have any needs with housing or have any questions and just follow up with them, because some were hired in March or April,” she says. “I want to make sure they are feeling welcome.”
For Bramschreiber, student achievement is her main priority.
“We’ve got to continue to ensure that the programs and courses that we’re offering students prepare them for life after school, whether that’s an apprenticeship, internship, four-year school, Ivy League school,” she says. “Whatever their goals are, we need to ensure that things we’re offering here prepare them for that and give them the options.
“In doing that, then we can impact positively our graduation rate … We’ve kind of plateaued in the past few years, so I feel like we really need to make sure that we’re continuing to provide support for our kids that will increase our graduation rate.”
In order to make student achievement a priority, Bramschreiber knows relationships are a pillar of that work.
“I love the relationships with both the kids and the teachers. I think to be a quality leader, you absolutely have to have those positive relationships, not just with the kids, but with the teachers as well. The teachers are the ones in the classrooms with the kids every day. And I think it means a lot to them to have a connection to teachers … I think that’s a strength of mine that I really enjoy.”
As head principal, Bramschreiber knows one of the most important roles she’ll have is connecting the high school to the Ottumwa community.
“I feel like Mr. McGrory and our district’s ‘Be the Best’ initiative, we are moving in all the right directions. I’m really excited about keeping Ottumwa moving forward and having a positive impact on our community, as well as our community having a positive impact on us … It’s really important that I’m connected to the community,” she says.
Bramschreiber’s enthusiasm for her new leadership role is evident — and so is the impact it will have on others like her.
“I had a staff member stop in and say ‘I just wanted to tell you that my daughter, who is a first grader at one of our local elementaries, had come home the night before and said ‘Mom, did you know the new principal at OHS is a female, and she’s the first female principal ever?’ That’s when it really hit me that this could be very meaningful,” she says.
“If this can have an impact on some young females to say hey, you can do whatever you set your mind to. It’s not going to be easy, necessarily, but you can do it.”
