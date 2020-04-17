OTTUMWA — Spending the majority of time at the house during the COVID-19 pandemic can cause stress for those at home. Rhonda Johnson, LISW mental health therapist for Southern Iowa Mental Health Center, said there are ways to manage stress.
Johnson said stress is a typical response, but people of different ages from children to elders respond differently.
“Stress can have a variety of pressure on the body,” Johnson said, “anxiety, fatigue can impair one’s ability to focus and concentrate. Everyone feels the stress differently. Children feel immense disruption to their routine. They’re so used to being involved in school and now they feel like there’s nothing in place.”
“The fear of unknowing is very difficult across the board; everyone struggles with the concept of going back to what is typical,” she added.
With schools closed for the rest of the year, Johnson said it is important for parents to provide some sort of structure and look for any indication of stress from their children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website examples of stress for youth are excessive worrying or sadness, unexplained headaches or body aches, irritability and “acting out” in teenagers, and more.
“Parents not working at home may feel like they have to homeschool when working and that may just not be realistic,” she said. “For parents it will be really beneficial to sit down with their child and have those honest conversations and ask how they’re feeling. Let the child talk about what they need and come up with some creative solutions to cope with the stress.”
Parents, Johnson, said can also help their own children with stress if they themselves find ways to cope with stress in their daily lives. Johnson recommended adults establish a routine with themselves. She said youth should manage stress by connecting with their friends over phone calls or video chats. Self-care is something else that should not be overlooked.
“Self-care is extremely important to manage stress,” Johnson said. “Find what you enjoy and build that into the day. If a person finds that exercise works best that could also be another option.”
Elders should also be cautious of what stress can do to them during the pandemic. Prairie Hills Marketing Director Brenda Miller recently noticed that some of the residents have felt isolated and depressed due bans on visitors. To alleviate stress and anxiety, the activities director has been pursuing activities like puzzles, card games, and checking up on residents’ needs. “It has seemed to help them during this time,” Miller said. “The activities director has done a lot of different fun things, done with distancing and they really seem to enjoy them. It is hard because some of them come here for the socialization, but we tell them ‘it’s not forever, but until.’”
Johnson advised caregivers to also remember to take care of themselves. “They need to do things that replenish themselves,” she said. “They can get so wrapped up in caring for their loved ones they can forget to take care of themselves.”
Finding ways to be optimistic should not be forgotten either. “People should be reflecting on the things they have control over,” Johnson said. “They should reflect on what they can be certain of. It helps looking at what is not out of control and finding some sense of stability.”
“Take time to have fun with your families,” Johnson added, “find a game you all enjoy and play together, but really take the time to have fun.”