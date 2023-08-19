They span about 40 years, seven presidents and at least a generation.
But, as the kids say, all that matters is "How it started, and how it's going."
Indeed, attending OHS has meant different things to different people over the years. Yet, many of them wouldn't be where they are without the experience, as the high school celebrates its 100th anniversary this week.
"I remember going through the Ottumwa schools when there was no air conditioning," said Ottumwa mayor Rick Johnson, a proud member of the Class of 1970. "That was a big deal, especially in the spring and fall when it got hotter than Hades."
Other more recent graduates also touted their time at the high school.
"We've been blessed in Ottumwa, because I had great teachers, and some of my classmates are now teaching here," said Blaire Siems, a 2006 graduate who led fundraising efforts for Indian Hills Community College and now, William Penn University.
"I just felt like I had the resources to be successful."
A time of uncertainty
Johnson went through OHS in the late 1960s, when the country was in the middle of the Vietnam War. It was a different time for sure, he said, but he never saw anything that would be construed as protesting the war, or anything in favor of it.
"It was obviously a different time than it is today, but there was a lot of student unrest and people were really concerned about the Vietnam War, and all the stuff that was going on politically in our country," Johnson said. "People didn't really get out of control with it, but yeah, the 1960s were a volatile time in our history."
Johnson said he remembered peace signs around, but never any peace rallies.
The mayor also wasn't into the sports scene going through high school.
Teachers guide the way
Wapello County Supervisor Brian Morgan, who graduated in 1997, admitted he wasn't a great student in high school, that "a lot of my attention was trying to get out of school," he said.
However, the seeds of getting into the restaurant business were planted in high school.
"The No. 1 thing I remember when I look back on my time at OHS, it's the staff and teachers," he said. "I remember Ms. (Melba) Cox, who was the foods teacher, and what she taught really helped me for my job with owning a bar. The cooking and stuff really pushed me in that area.
"Mr. (Larry) McCarty was the shop teacher, taught Woods 1-6, and I just loved his class," Morgan said. "He was a good guy and easy to talk to. He really helped me grind through high school. He was there for all the right reasons."
Johnson, a generation before Morgan graduated, also believed teachers were important. He started down the education path, but reversed course to work for the Iowa Department of Human Services before becoming CEO of River Hills Community Health Center before retiring in 2021.
"I always felt we had really good teachers that were very committed to wanting to make sure that students got a good education," he said.
Ottumwa police chief Chad Farrington, who graduated in 1992, believed the people he came across were his top memory from high school.
"For me, it's the friends and the people you went to school with," he said. "A lot of times it was the faculty and staff from the school. I didn't really get into sports. I kind of had other things in my personal life that I was really interested in, hobbies, so to speak, that I continue on to today.
"So I kind of focused my energies there."
The 'O' word
Johnson, Morgan and Ottumwa police chief Chad Farrington all wish they could have been in Siems' shoes going through high school. If they had known 30 years ago they could essentially completed as associates degree from a community college while in high school, or been involved in apprenticeships, it would have been a game-changer.
There's also another word for it: opportunity.
"When I was going through, taking courses without being in the building was just getting started," Siems said. "I was able to have some of those opportunities, but it was also kind of an expectation for me. I grew up in a family that pushed that.
"I'm so jealous of Career Campus," she said.
Farrington, who was first turned on to Indian Hills Community College's criminal justice program by a classmate, said he would have taken advantage of college credit while in high school.
"I would have loved that, but that was just never a thing," he said. "So having that ability and being able to do that today is just huge in my opinion."
Johnson, who went to the University of Northern Iowa, agreed with the chief.
"I wish they would have offered that back in the late 1960s, because you got no college credit for any of the classes that you took at the high school," he said. "So that's a huge benefit to students today that we didn't have available."
"To me, the No. 1 different between when I graduated and now is the opportunity that kids get," he said. "I don't think the trades got the attention it deserved, but they're coming back.
"There's something for every kid now," Morgan said. "Because of partnerships, different clubs and programs, you can pretty much skip your first two years of college."
The 'D' word
Another different between Johnson's and Siems' time at the high school is the racial makeup of the building. For Johnson, Farrington and Morgan, they graduated with students who were predominantly white, and in many ways, there is a sense of remorse for not having gone to school with more diverse classmates.
There's a word of that as well: diversity.
"There's like 28 languages spoken in Ottumwa. Diversity can create some unique challenges, but I think the benefits far outweigh those challenges," he said. "I wish we would have had a little more cultural diversity when I was going through because it didn't exist very much."
Farrington, whose job relies on being able to deal with different cultures and ethnicities, said the "enrichment" piece was missing when he went through, but that he also has learned to look at the action, not the individual.
"We're a melting pot because we're America," he said. "For me, it was always you look at the actions of the person and not the person themselves, and I've told my kids all the time growing up, 'Be friendly with everybody but choose your friends wisely.'"
Siems said being exposed to different cultures at OHS has shaped her life and career.
"It helped exponentially growing up in that environment," she said. "You learn acceptance and different viewpoints. We have to be that welcome mat for people and accept all people from everywhere."
Morgan said his own kids have lived a more full life because they've grown up in a diverse high school.
"They're better people than we were, than I was," he said. "You look at the world as it is now. America has always been diverse, and now it's as diverse as it's ever been.
"My kids are far better situated in the world than I was."
They stayed
All four could have left and pursued their dreams elsewhere, but chose not to. Why?
"I think so many generations of families were born and raised here, and there are so many people that believe Ottumwa is a really good place," Morgan said. "Could be we better? 100%. There are a lot of good people in Ottumwa and they've had good experiences here.
"This was always home for me, and that's how it truly is for a lot of people who grew up here," he said. "I've been able to now associate people by when they graduated. You can always come home."
Siems agreed.
"This is a really great place to raise a family, and I do feel there is a large group of people who wants Ottumwa to be a better place," she said. "They don't want the status quo. They care about the area and want to invest in the community. Change is not a bad thing."
The future
It's not secret the district's administration has taken strides in the last five to 10 years to brandish a rough reputation. Investments have been made in the infrastructure of the school, a multi-million dollar overhaul of the high school campus is under way and enrollment is surging.
"When people look at moving to a community, they want to see what amenities are available, but they are usually very concerned about having a good school system," Johnson said. "I think the school district has tried really hard to build it back up. It's an economic driver for a community."
Siems is optimistic about the next 20 to 30 years.
"I really look for a more diverse teaching staff that speaks different languages, and the ability to take classes any way imaginable," she said. "The advancements in technology ... I'm so jealous what kids get to use, and it'll be interesting to see what they do going forward.
"But what we're doing is creating citizens," Siems said. "I'm excited about that."
