OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department has charged an Eldon man in connection with a burglary reported in April.
Joseph Allen Bloom, 41, of Eldon, was charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; and assault while participating in a felony, a class C felony. Police arrested him on a warrant at 10:20 a.m. Thursday.
Bloom is the third person to be arrested in connection with a burglary at 128 S. Milner St. in Ottumwa that was reported on April 27.
Anthony Dean Lankford, 29, of Ottumwa; and Alexies Irene Meier, 25, of Ottumwa, both also face felony charges.
Police said the three road in a vehicle together to the victim’s residence. One of the individuals entered the residence while a person was present and disabled a security camera system before letting the other individuals in, police said in court filings.
Investigators said during the burglary the victim’s cellphones and keys were stolen and that the victim was physically assaulted and required medical treatment, suffering a serious injury.