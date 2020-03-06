OTTUMWA — Jurors viewed videos of investigators on Friday questioning Kelsie Thomas for the murder of her daughter, Cloe Chandler. Thomas directly denying killing her during the interviews.
Don Schnitker, a special agent for the Division of Criminal Investigation of Iowa, testified about what happened when he and other law enforcement officers questioned Thomas. The interviews were recorded on video. Reuben Neff, Wapello County attorney, played clips of Schnitker and those officers interviewing Thomas inside the Ottumwa Police Department.
Thomas and her husband, Aaron, were questioned separately. Schnitker said the goal of questioning was to allow Thomas to recount the day of her daughter’s death. Separate interviews allowed Schnitker and the officers to see if there were any inconsistencies with Thomas’ account.
“We wanted to recall the events of the day and background of Cloe and the day and get to know what was going on that week, that day and hear her story,” Schnitker said. “It was classified as a cognitive style of interviewing; what that means is we’re really asking the person to recall events.”
In the first clip, Schnitker said they asked Thomas to explain how she found Cloe in the closet. Thomas said she found pajama pants strangling her neck. She said her daughter wanted to make a swing in the closet with those pants, but ended up choking to death and strangling herself instead.
The day Cloe died, Thomas said she left her daughter alone for a while so she could do some grocery shopping. Thomas said she wanted to leave because she was frustrated with her daughter. “She was misbehaving, acting out, I didn’t know why,” she said in one of the video clips.
Thomas came back and made lunch for Cloe. Thomas said she took a two-hour nap before work. She found her daughter dead after she woke up.
Schnitker and law enforcement didn’t believe Thomas when she said she didn’t kill her daughter. Thomas changed her account during the interviews. Sometimes she said everything was fine with her daughter and other times she said she was frustrated. Schnitker and the officers didn’t trust that.
“I loved my daughter; I didn’t do anything to her,” Thomas said in one of the clips. “I would have never done anything to her. I wouldn’t have thought of doing anything to her … I never hit or choked my daughter — nothing. I’m telling you the truth, I did not kill her.”
The trial is set to continue next week. Thomas faces a mandatory life sentence if she is convicted of first-degree murder.