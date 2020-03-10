OTTUMWA — There was silence in the Wapello County Courthouse Tuesday as prosecutors asked the jury to convict Kelsie Thomas of killing her daughter Cloe Chandler.
Assistant Attorney General Maureen Hughes said any mother in her right mind would want to care for her daughter and look out for her best interests. She said Thomas changed her account on what happened the day her daughter died in interviews she had with law enforcement officers. She also said there was no way a 5-year-old could have tied a double knot inside the closet.
“Look through all the different audios that come into view,” Hughes said, “determine for yourself if you believe that the defendant is telling the truth when she talks about how she went to the closet and she found Cloe hanging.”
Hughes also called Thomas’ behavior suspicious in the interviews. “Brittney Johnson, the defendant’s cousin, told you that she went to the defendant’s house to talk to them,” Hughes said. “Brittany Johnson told you about the demeanor she witnessed that day and it just didn’t seem right. She was with the defendant for a few hours and they were talking about what happened and Brittney Johnson told you during that conversation that the defendant said that she witnessed her own daughter die and talking about her bad attitude because she looked so much like her [biological] father, her father that cheated on the defendant when she was pregnant with her.”
Hughes said Thomas waited two hours to contact law enforcement that day because she needed to come up with an account of what happened.
Allen Cook, Thomas’ attorney, told jurors they should find her not guilty. Cook said Thomas did have a good relationship with Cloe and never abused her in any way, according to Thomas’ husband Aaron.
“The reality is that Kelsie Thomas was in Cloe’s bedroom and found her in some kind of state of distress, she didn’t know if she was alive,” Cook said. “She told everyone the same story. Kelsie’s alleged statement that she witnessed Cloe die doesn’t mean anything other than what it means she always said it was. She didn’t know when Cloe died. She went in there and found something that was seared into her brain that she will never forget.”
Cook said investigators who tried to get Thomas to confess to harming her daughter.
“The process involves using techniques to get the suspect to confess, easier to give them more details about crime that investigators can be used to corroborate,” Cook explained, “and that’s actually the process that we see going on at first. They get Kelsie to admit ‘yeah I did in fact touch her.’ That’s where things catch up. Maybe that looks like a good interrogation moving forward, but the thing is none of the facts are unique to Kelsie, they originated with investigators.”
“You can feel Kelsie Thomas’ exasperation as she’s been asked the ridiculous questions,” Cook added. “At one point they say ‘So, what you’re telling us is that she hung herself up?’ Give me a break. She’s starting to question what she even remembers at that point. She told them on one occasion, ‘You’re messing with my head. You’re trying to get me to admit something I didn’t do.’ This is after 12 hours where she maintains the same story, and all of a sudden she’s agreeing to everything.”
He said throughout the interrogation Thomas was only given two options: “a monster who got fed up with her daughter and … killed her,” and “a case where she just snapped.”
“Innocence was never an option in her interrogation,” Cook said. “That’s not something Michael Sieren or Don Schnitker was going to consider. Interrogators are taught to cut them off.”
Jurors received the case Tuesday afternoon. Thomas faces a potential life sentence if convicted.