OTTUMWA — A traffic stop following a report of an erratic driver led to drug charges Thursday.
Rigoberto Maduenno Sanchez, 22, Rene Teodoro Lainez Argueto, 18, and Luis Carlos Madueno Jr., 22, all of Ottumwa, were charged possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony; two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, each a class D felony; and possession of marijuana, a class D felony.
Law enforcement was called to the area of Church St. and Weller St. for a report of vehicles driving erratically. Officers pulled over a vehicle seen leaving a parking lot and officers pulled the vehicle over, which was driven by Madueno. Sanchez and Argueto were passengers in the vehicle.
In court filings, officers say they smelled marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle. During the search, they said they located a garbage bag in the glovebox. Inside the bag, officers said, was a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officers said they located about 134 grams of methamphetamine, which they say is not consistent with personal use. Officers said they also found a digital scale and two plastic spoons with white residue.
According to court filings, police officers said they also found 32 grams of marijuana.
Sanchez is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond. A preliminary hearing was set for July 24.