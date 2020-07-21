OTTUMWA — Three teens have been charged with second-degree robbery after authorities say they placed a victim into a headlock and stole a wallet.

Davian Montezz Jefferson, 18, of Burlington, and two juveniles were each charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony.

According to court records, Jefferson and the two juveniles were outside the victim’s residence when they pushed the victim backward and placed the victim into a headlock. Police said they stole the victim’s wallet and then fled to an alley, where the wallet was later located.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

Kyle Ocker is the group editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.

Kyle Ocker is a Centerville native and award-winning multimedia journalist. Kyle is currently the first vice president of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and vice president of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

