OTTUMWA — Three teens have been charged with second-degree robbery after authorities say they placed a victim into a headlock and stole a wallet.
Davian Montezz Jefferson, 18, of Burlington, and two juveniles were each charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony.
According to court records, Jefferson and the two juveniles were outside the victim’s residence when they pushed the victim backward and placed the victim into a headlock. Police said they stole the victim’s wallet and then fled to an alley, where the wallet was later located.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.