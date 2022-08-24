Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Melissa Errico will perform her acclaimed Sondheim concert in Iowa on Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts in Fairfield.
Errico is known as “The Maria Callas of American musical theater” by Opera News, referencing both her crystalline voice and dramatic, expressive intensity. She was first known for her starring roles on Broadway, including “My Fair Lady,” “High Society” and “Les Misérables.” Errico also had a close relationship with beloved composer Stephen Sondheim, and her 2018 album “Sondheim Sublime” (which Sondheim was consulted for) was called by The Wall Street Journal “The best all-Sondheim album ever recorded.”
In 2020, she was featured on PBS in a special titled “Poetry in America,” in which she sang “Finishing The Hat” and discussed Sondheim and his lyrics. She will be co-starring in Carnegie Hall’s big Broadway concert this fall on Nov. 18, which will include some Sondheim.
Errico will bring her glamor, gorgeous silvery voice and the immaculate vocal style that Sondheim loved, all to bear in a concert of the greatest songs of the greatest Broadway composer of his time. From “Send In The Clowns” to “No One Is Alone,” Melissa will sing all the Sondheim standards and offer stories and insights from her decades’ long relationship with the composer.
Her history with Sondheim began when he selected her to star as Dot in “Sunday In The Park With George” at The Kennedy Center, then as Clara in “Passion at Classic Stage Company” in NYC, followed by the NY City Center Encores! production of “Do I Hear A Waltz?”
Ericco also recently released a new album with Warner Music, “Out Of The Dark: The Film Noir Project.” This masterly-crafted song cycle features all black-velvet piano and vibraphone tones, telling a complete story of hope, despair and hope renewed. Errico’s song selections (17 in total) range from noir classics, such as “Laura and The Bad and The Beautiful,” into the French chansons of the 1950s and 60s, all the way to the present with contemporary extensions of the Noir sensibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.