CENTERVILLE — Voters in Appanoose County can have questions answered on Tuesday regarding the upcoming special elections around the county to re-allocate local option sales tax proceeds to ultimately build a new jail and law enforcement center.
The meeting will be held at the Lelah Bradley Park, 25100 520th St., Centerville.
The election is on Sept. 8 and is to ask voters to re-allocate and extend the 1-cent local option sales tax. The tax would be allocated, at least in part, toward a new jail and law enforcement center in Appanoose County.
All unincorporated areas of the county will vote in the election, as will voters in the cities of Centerville, Exline, Cincinnati, Mystic and Numa.
Attendees should bring their own seating and follow social distancing guidelines.
The purpose of the meeting is to inform residents about the proposal and election, and allow the opportunity for questions.