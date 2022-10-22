Trick-or-Treat events in the Villages of Van Buren will be held Oct. 23-31.

Times, dates and locations are as follows:

— 3 p.m. Oct. 23: Bonaparte Trick-or-Treat on Main St., Bonaparte City Park

— 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29: Stockport Trick-or-Treat. Stockport Lions Club will serve hotdogs and marshmallows in city park.

— 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23: Farmington Trunk-or-Treat on Elm St.

— 6-9 p.m. Douds Trick-or-Treat. Hotdogs will be served from 5-6 p.m. at Field Days ground, located at 14168 Walnut St.

— 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30: Farmington Trick-or-Treat, Bonaparte Trick-or-Treat, Cantril Trick-or-Treat and Milton Trick-or-Treat.

— 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30: Keosauqua Trunk or Treat on First St.

— 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30: Birmingham Trick-or-Treat

— 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30: Keosauqua Trick-or-Treat

