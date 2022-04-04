OTTUMWA — Have you ever tasted bacon jam and brie on phyllo cups topped with strawberry cayenne sauce or horchata with hibiscus water? The crowd at the 4th Annual Divas Who Dish did on Saturday night.
Attendees enjoyed fabulous food prepared by talented ladies from Ottumwa and the surrounding area and actively bid the silent and live auctions while enjoying the Heads & Tails contest and the Wine Pull. This event, sponsored by the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, was held at Bridge View Center.
The Divas did not make it easy for Judges Heather Nelson, Mark Fisher and Taylor Thornsberry in selecting the winners in each category, as the quality of the offerings were outstanding. Best Pre-dining winner was Amy Nossaman, sponsored by Swift Prepared Foods (JBS), with her Maple Bacon & Bourbon Jammers; Best Entrée was Betti Ramirez, sponsored by Top Hat Coffee & Entertainment, with her Top Hat Tamales; and bBest Dessert winner was Melissa Childs, owner and creator of Desserts by Design sponsored by Fareway Meats and Grocery with her Gourmet Mini-Cupcakes. The People’s Choice winner (determined by a vote of the attendees) was Sandra Prather, sponsored by Morgan’s Corner, with her Chicken Queso Wonton Cups with Pineapple Pico & Ranch Avocado Crema.
Rounding out the delicious offerings were Balba Chiapa’s Horchata and Hibicus Water; Kaitlyn Noal’s Bacon Jam & Brie on Phyllo Cups topped with Strawberry Cayenne Sauce; Sandra Pope’s Pickle Dip & Crackers; Ashley Vivian’s Cream Cheese, Veggie, and Bacon Pizza; Andrea Edge’s Cheesecake Stuffed Waffle Cone; Cherielynn Westrich’s Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble Oat Bars; and Addy & Ellie Yates’s Carrot Cake.
Todd Carroll conducted a live auction that included 18 holes of golf with five-time Ottumwa City Champion Dusty Steward at The Club, who provided carts and green fees; Food, Fun, and Fish if Wish for 12 at the home of Alan and Patty Babb, sponsored by North HyVee; Wine Among the Roses, a garden party for 10 with wine and food pairings by the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Guild; a disc golf experience with seven-time Iowa State Champion and Disc Golf Hall of Famer Bob Kramer (including discs, bag and a basket); and a Chef’s Table for eight at Bridge View Center.
Profits from Divas Who Dish assist in covering costs of the Symphony’s seven annual concerts performed each year in the City of Ottumwa.