OTTUMWA — With the June primary coming up, Wapello County Auditor Kelly Spurgeon, feels it is important for the public to stay updated with information about primaries and elections.
Spurgeon aims to work with Neopolitan Labs, a full-service web development company, to build a “robust, modern, standalone website” that will be dedicated to giving information about Wapello County elections. Spurgeon will present her vision for the website on Tuesday.
The homepage will include a short introduction stating the purpose of the standalone elections, along with department news, FAQ’s, a link to a Facebook page and contact information that includes business hours. The website will be able to give updates on elections such as knowing dates, voting times, precincts, sample ballots and other key details. Voter turnout and historic election data can also be viewed.
County supervisors will also pursue a public hearing in regard to Ryan Reed, an Ottumwa resident desiring to build a hog confinement feeding operation structure.
Reed filled out a construction application form and must wait for supervisors’ approval before building.
Supervisors will discuss property taxes, a Mediacom contract with the jail, two new hires for the sheriff’s department and discussion and possible action on county operations.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. It will take place on the third floor of the courthouse. Public attendance will be limited to 10 people, and all will be asked to maintain a distance of 10 feet from each other.