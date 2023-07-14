DES MOINES — Six Iowa farm families will be recognized as recipients of the 2023 Way We Live Award at the Iowa State Fair, including a family farm from Udell.
The Brinegar Family Farm in Udell is one of six recipients and will be recognized at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18 on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage at the Iowa State Fair.
Passion for agriculture and farming drives the Brinegar Soap-Creek Family Farm in Udell to keep producing and to inspire future generations. The farm consists of growing corn, soybeans and a cow/calf herd. The Brinegar family includes Dale and Alice, son Ryan and his wife, Ashley, and sons Hayden, Landon, Wyatt, Denver and Lincoln. The family takes pride in their cattle by providing quality beef for members of their community. Ryan's wife, Ashley, gives presentations at the local library about poultry and egg production, and their son Hayden volunteers with the Appanoose County Fair Youth Council to educate and plan fair activities.
According to the Brinegars, farming isn't easy. They said, "It's not about the money; you don't get rich, but it's definitely rewarding to be able to raise our kids in an agriculture lifestyle."
Other recipients are the Forsyth Family Farm in Charles City, Griffieon Family Farm in Ankeny, Solsma Family Farm in Sanborn, Rector Farms in Denver and Ben, Melia, Tanner and Haley Slinger in Ellsworth.
Nominations included descriptions of how living on the farm and choosing farming as an occupation has shaped the family's life. These families exemplify values derived from work and a love of farming.
The Way We Live Award is sponsored by Pioneer, with media sponsors Iowa Farmer Today and the WHO Big Show. The award, in its 15th year, has recognized 82 outstanding Iowa farm families. Each award-winning family receives a prize package of $250, complimentary admission tickets, free parking, various coupons, recognition on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage and highlight videos and a photo display in the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center during the Iowa State Fair, as well as an overnight stay at the Holiday Inn Downtown Mercy Campus.
For more information on past award winners or the current 2023 Way We Live Award winning families, visit iowastatefair.org/participate/the-way-we-live-award.
