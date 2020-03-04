OTTUMWA — Families can look forward to some spring break fun at the Under the Big Top carnival scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at Quincy Place Mall.
The Salvation Army and Grace United Methodist Church are partnering to host this free of charge event. Attendees can look forward to a bounce house, a clown, face painting, lunch and fellowship.
“It’s a circus theme with a big top kind of atmosphere,” Envoy Joel Arthur said. “It’s to do something for the community. We wanted to do something for them, but knew we couldn’t do it by ourselves so we reached out to Grace Ottumwa church. It’s naturally a good fit for us to partner with Grace. We wanted to offer something different that’s there for an afternoon. We are really excited for it.”
Arthur said the event will give attendees a chance to see that the Salvation Army is also a church rather than just a nonprofit organization. “Most people only see the Salvation Army as a thrift store or we do the Red Kettles or we’re an agency in town,” he said. “People don’t know that we’re a church. We’re a church before anything else.”
“We’re not trying to build our churches up, it would be great if someone wanted to come and see what we’re about,” Arthur added, “but that’s not what the day is about. The day is about focusing on families and children just having a good time. We just want to get people involved in our community. It’s a nice fun event. There’s no agenda, there’s no nothing. It’s just a chance for two churches to come together to offer something nice for families and their kids.”
For more information contact Arthur at 641-954-813.