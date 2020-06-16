OTTUMWA — United Way of Wapello County is looking for volunteers for its summer food program.
United Way’s Facebook page said the program is projected to feed 1,000 kids every week. Meals are distributed at 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Volunteers are needed to package meals from 7:30-9:30 a.m. and hand out meals at one of the 11 sites around Ottumwa.
Food is distributed from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and shifts usually take 20 minutes. Volunteer sites are at: Doma School, Emerald Hill Apartments, Evans Middle School, Foster Park, Hillcrest Park, Horace Mann School, Ottumwa High School, Redwood Trailer Court, Taft Circle Apartments, Wapello Woods Apartments and Washington Apartments. They also must meet the following requirements: Be 16-65 for distributing meals, be 14-65 for packing meals, not have a temperature above 100.3 degrees, display no COVID-19 symptoms, must not have been around someone with symptoms or tested positive and must have not left Iowa in the last two weeks.
Contact Emma Kain at e.kain@wapellocouw.org or 641-781-8348 or at 641-682-1264.