OTTUMWA — Tax season is just around the corner and United Way of Wapello County Executive Director Ali Wilson is looking for volunteers to help with the tax filing process for United Way’s Volunteer Income Assistance (VITA) program.
The program is available to residents making $54,000 or less. Appointments have already filled up for Feb. 3, which is the service’s first day, but Wilson said she would love to have more volunteers to help. The services will continue until March 31.
Volunteers interested in helping residents with taxes have to go through a training curriculum provided by the IRS, which provides extensive knowledge on filing federal and state income taxes. At the end of the training, volunteers have to take an online test and score 80 percent or higher. Those with no tax filing experience can expect 40 hours of training, while an experienced tax preparer may receive 10 hours.
Wilson wants more people to help out as greeters. The role of a greeter is a simple one, Wilson said.
“They just help people when they come in, direct them where to sit, hand out the forms they need to fill out and answer questions about how long the wait is,” she said. “It’s a really easy volunteer opportunity, but it’s great for folks who like to have a more social opportunity and chat with folks while they wait for their appointments.”
Compared to tax preparers, greeters would not have to go through extensive training. Wilson said they would have to go through ethics training and pursue a 10 question certification test. The training will be filled with questions asking people if they met site requirements or if they would give out confidential information.
Anyone is welcome to help out as long as they are 18 years or older and can agree to United Way standards. “Anybody who enjoys dealing with the public and is available can build that role,” she said. “It’s a great fit for some folks who work during the day, but want a volunteer opportunity they can take advantage of.”
Wilson said an advantage to greeting is enjoying their time and keeping residents at ease. “I think a lot of our greeters really enjoy it,” she said. “They get to see folks they know from the community or meet new people. It’s a really good fun position I think. We just want to make sure that the services are available.”
Wilson encourages residents who qualify for tax assistance services to set up an appointment as soon as possible.
“With tax season coming up, often times people think because they don’t have to file taxes, they shouldn’t file taxes, but it’s always better to check,” Wilson said, “especially if they were working often times we can find a [tax] credit or something that benefits them even if they are not required to file taxes like the earned income credit is a really good example of that.”
“I encourage folks if they’re not sure whether they need to file taxes or whether it can benefit them, they can stop in with their documents and we’ll take a look,” she added, “and if it looks like it will benefit them, we can have them set up an appointment. It really works to their benefit, it’s not that the IRS cares if they file taxes,” she said, “but they get money back and it’s a free service. They might as well come in and take advantage of it.”
Tax assistance starts Feb 3. To make an appointment call 1-866-469-2211 or use United Way’s 2-1-1 service by texting 898211. Interested volunteers can call or email Wilson at 641-682-1264 or a.wilson@wapellocouw.org.