OTTUMWA — United Way of Wapello County’s Day of Caring, their largest one-day, annual volunteer event, will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The Day of Caring event brings nonprofits and volunteers together to complete volunteer projects that make a real impact in the community. The projects range from cleaning and painting to landscaping and gardening.
Day of Caring is an excellent opportunity to build community pride and learn about different nonprofits in the community. These volunteer events are fun for individuals, friends, groups and coworkers to bond and meet new people while making a difference.
The event is located at the United Way Office, 224 E. 2nd St., Main Lobby, Ottumwa. The schedule for the day is as follows:
8:30-9:15 a.m. — Registration and complimentary breakfast. The breakfast is optional, and volunteers who have completed all waivers do not need to attend the registration. United Way will also hand out bag lunches and t-shirts at this time andl drop off lunches to work sites upon request.
9:15 a.m. — Volunteers travel to volunteer sites and end of project volunteers work on selected opportunities
To view volunteer events and sign up, please visit bit.ly/UWDayOfCaring2022.
If you would like to make a donation or have questions, contact Allison at 641-682-1264 or allison.patzner@wapellocouw.org.
