OTTUMWA — United Way of Wapello County has suspended Volunteer Income Assistance (VITA) tax services, a program available to those who make $54,000 or less for two weeks.
Executive Director Ali Wilson said the decision was made due to the COVID-19 outbreak and in the best interest for the safety of all United Way employees and for the public needing services.
“It was a tough call to make — people count on those services,” she said, “but we thought it would be best for everyone to suspend those services for the next two weeks.”
Those who had appointments prior to the virus outbreak had to reschedule. As for now, Wilson said this is a “wait and see at the moment” situation.
The due date to file taxes was extended from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020. Taxpayers can defer federal income tax payments due on April 15 to July 15 without any penalties and interest regardless of the amount owed.
“This deferment applies to all taxpayers,” the IRS website said, “including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax.” Taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline, can request filing an extension by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or by using the free file on irs.gov. Businesses who need additional time must file form 7004.
The IRS recommends taxpayers who are due refunds to file as soon as possible. Its website said that most tax refunds are still being issued within three weeks.
“Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. “Although we are curtailing some operations during this period, the IRS is continuing with mission-critical operations to support the nation, and that includes accepting tax returns and sending refunds.”
In the meantime, United Way staff are working remotely and reevaluating decisions based on recommendations from Gov. Kim Reynolds. Those in need of services or have questions should contact United Way staff by email, which is listed on United Way’s directory at https://www.wapellocouw.org/our-staff