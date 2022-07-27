CENTERVILLE — The public is invited to comment on the Rathbun Lake fall release as permitted in the revised 2016 Rathbun Lake Water Control Manual.
The fall release will occur likely between the last week of September through early October 2022. The release of water will not exceed 2,700 cubic feet per second from Rathbun Reservoir and would be ongoing for no longer than three or four days, excluding the ramp up and ramp down.
The fall release purpose is to benefit the state and privately managed conservation and recreational area downstream in the Chariton watershed.
Public comments, available reservoir storage, downstream conditions, and weather will all be considered and evaluated prior to making the scheduled release. The release will take place only if sufficient water is available in storage in the lake so as not to compromise water supply or on-lake recreation, downstream conditions are trending to be seasonally appropriate low flows, and the weather forecast remains favorable and free of rain as the scheduled date approaches.
Questions and comments regarding this water release can be directed to the Rathbun Lake Project Operations Office Manager at 641-647-2464 or the Kansas City District Water Management Office at 816-389-3545.
