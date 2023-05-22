On May 1, the Van Buren County Historic Preservation Commission held its fifth annual preservation awards ceremony. The purpose of the ceremony was to publicly honor individuals and organizations that had made a significant contribution to the preservation of the architectural heritage of the county.
Leading the way were three outstanding restoration and rehabilitation projects. First was the restoration and compatible reuse of the 1868 Vernon School as a home, art studio and antique shop. Initiated in the 1970s by Wendell and Betty Mohr, their work has been carried on by their daughter, Paula, and her husband, Tom O'Donnell.
The American Legion in Birmingham undertook a very different sort of initiative: restoring a 1923 log cabin built as a meeting place for World War I veterans. After considerable fundraising, the Friends of Birmingham brought in Phil Grossman of Cedar Rapids to meticulously restore a seriously deteriorated building. Along the way, he replaced 28 logs, all notched and hand-hewn to clone original construction.
Beautiful Bonaparte School, built in 1915, was in danger of demolition when the school district announced its closure — but not for long. The Bonaparte Community Improvement Association sprang into action to find community uses for all of its spaces, starting with a library, gymnasium, kitchen and dining room, also embracing a performance space, food shelf, community garden, and multiple offices and studios.
Also receiving awards were Sharon Fett, leading the way in the maintenance of Rhoades and Steinmeyer Cemeteries in Farmington Township; Ann Skaggs for maintaining and adding to the beauty of Bethel Cemetery in Lick Creek Township; The Friends of Shimek State Forest Equine Trails and DNR forestry officer Jon Byrd for continuous maintenance of a forest trail system, first laid out by the CCC in the 1930s; and Phil Cronk for clearance of dense trees and underbrush to reveal the 245-foot inner wall of Keosauqua's 1854 Lock #7, a National Register property.
