OTTUMWA — "His entire life was spent in service to this community. He was NEVER off the clock."
That's how Kurt Stevens summed up in a letter about his father, Skip, who was unanimously honored with the Jefferson Street Viaduct being named the Skip Stevens Memorial Bridge during Tuesday's Ottumwa City Council meeting.
Letters from Kurt Stevens and council member Marc Roe were part of the application process.
"He was a great champion for the parks system and public works infrastructure," city administrator Philip Rath said. "The letters as part of the application were very touching. This is a great honor. Staff was very excited about this application"
Roe held Stevens, who worked for the city for 45 years before his death earlier this year, in high regard as they served together on the council for six of Stevens' eight years.
"I can't possibly think of a more fitting individual for this honor than Skip Stevens. The man being nominated for this particular bridge is literally the man who fought for and oversaw its reconstruction," Roe said in his letter nominating Stevens. "Skip had many passions in his life, but there is one passion that superseded many of them, and that was his lover for this city."
Kurt Stevens, who spoke at the end of the meeting, got emotional when discussing his father's legacy and work ethic.
"Something that's probably foreign to all of us in this room is that is never once crossed his mind to live or wake up anywhere else," he said. "Never would've crossed his mind. This was home, so what you guys did is really cool.
"I'm sure he's proud."
In other business:
— The council approved a pay increase to city engineer Phillip Burgmeier, who is taking over as interim public works director while Larry Seals is on paid administrative leave. Burgmeier's pay has been increased to just over $121,000.
— The council approved extending a contract with Greater Ottumwa Partners In Progress to be the economic development arm of the city. The contract is for a base of $40,000, though there has been a $5,000 increase for special projects, which is only payable after completed projects. The agreement runs through June 30, 2024.
The resolution passed unanimously, with Roe abstaining because of his executive director role with GOPIP.
— The council approved Lakota Group as the firm to design a historic renovation plan for the city. The process is expected to take about a year, and will include public input such as focus groups and a survey.
"They've done huge work in large communities, but also have experience in Iowa and smaller towns like ours," director of community development Zach Simonson said. "One of the things that stood out was they understood what we wanted, such as using historic preservation as an economic development tool."
— The council tabled updates to the compensation handbook and personnel policy, and will look to have a work session on the topics Monday, the day before next week's regularly-scheduled council meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.