OTTUMWA — Sooner rather than later, one of the iconic Ottumwa structures will have to come down.
How soon, however, is still a bit fuzzy.
During a discussion regarding the biennial (every two years) inspections of the city's vehicular and pedestrian bridges, set to begin this year, the conversation turned to the future solvency of the Jefferson Street Viaduct, the 87-year-old bridge that crosses the BNSF tracks and Des Moines River before heading into the south side of the city.
And it appears there have been conversations on how to proceed once the time comes.
"You're looking at a new construction cost that's easily $25 million," city public works director Larry Seals told the council. "That's going to be either a direct appropriation, if possible, and local funding. There would be a fairly strong bond issue in order to replace that bridge." The city, which would work with the Iowa Department of Transportation, could receive as much as $1.5 million from the state's Highway Bridge Program for the project.
The 2,120-foot long, 45-foot wide bridge, known for its colored lights that come on at night on its underside, opened in 1936 after two years of construction and $600,000 in Great Depression-era dollars. Today, that same construction would cost over $13 million.
The viaduct was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.
Seals believes within the next decade, the city will have to prepare to replace it. Over the years, the bridge has seen its share of fixes, with the most recent a $1.5 million project in 2017 to replace deteriorating concrete and replacement of expansion joints.
"I think by six or seven years from now, we have to really start looking at that," he said. "That doesn't mean at year six, something couldn't happen to really derate that bridge."
The city has decreased load capacity on the bridge over the years "to extend the life, but there will be a point that it will become functionally obsolete."
"Hopefully we've got things arranged ahead of time from a design standpoint, lending standpoint and funding standpoint."
Council member Marc Roe asked if conversations had started regarding how the bridge would look, whether it would continue to have inclines at each end, or if it could be flat across the river, similar to Market Street.
"We have started the initial talks, looked at different design options," Seals said. "You would reduce the span, and if you look at that, it's considerable. You would do as much at grade or on-bank as possible."
Seals did say the landing on the north side of the bridge would not affect entrance to Main Street. Roe then wondered how a flat replacement would affect the south side entrance.
"We've had general discussions and there's a couple options to get into that area if they still exist at the time and haven't been relocated," Seals said. "There would most likely be reinforced concrete boxes instead of a bridge, you'd have a dual tunnel system if you want to maintain access from the Bridge View Center side into that area.
"Or do you come in from the other way and come off Vine Street?" he said. "That would probably be a healthy discussion and probably be influenced by what the cost difference is between the options. It is in discussion because it's such a large project."
It is also likely the south side landscape just across the river will look different considering the DOT is likely to include a massive roundabout project of five intersections stretching from Vine to Wildwood Drive as part of its 2025-29 five-year program. The street-level roundabouts would essentially replace all exit and entrance ramps on U.S. Highway 34.
Though the bridge was built in the mid-1930s, its roots date back to the early 1920s. At that time, city officials met with Chicago, Burlington and Quincy, Milwaukee Road and Rock Island railroad officials for a project that could cross several tracks paralleling the river.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.