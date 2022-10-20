The Villages Folk School will take place Oct. 22-23.
The Villages of Folk School specializes in providing learning experiences in traditional arts and skills while drawing upon the uniqueness of each of the eleven historic Villages of Van Buren County.
Classes are held in a peaceful rural setting, so students can return to a simpler time and witness the importance of the artisan in village life. Pre-registration is required for classes at register@VillagesFolkSchool.com. Contact Mel Stockwell at 319-288-0047 for questions.
The classes are as follows:
— Oct 22: Nature's Sketchbook with Jessica Kirby, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
— Oct. 23: Rural Sketchers: Outdoor Painting Workshop with Jessica Kirby, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
