The Villages of Van Buren will host a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.
Rural voters will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by candidates for the Van Buren County Board of Supervisors and county treasurer during a candidate forum in the Roberts Memorial Building. The forum is sponsored by the Van Buren County Farm Bureau. The Roberts Memorial Building is located at 20497 Hwy. 1 North, Keosauqua. This event will be held live in person.
The forum will focus on rural issues facing Van Buren County with all supervisor and treasurer candidates invited to attend. This event is free and open to all residents of Van Buren County. This forum will not be a debate but an opportunity for community members to meet each candidate, who will give their positions on rural issues.
Questions from the community are encouraged and will be accepted by email at vanburen.county@ifbf.org or by written submission during the forum. Approved questions will be read to the candidates by a moderator. Questions considered one-sided or threatening will not be used.
The Van Buren County Farm Bureau understands that harvest is quickly approaching but hopes farmers will be able to take the time to learn more about the candidates for Van Buren County Supervisor and Treasurer.
