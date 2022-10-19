The Villages of Van Buren will host Donkey Sorting Finals from Oct. 21-23 at the River Valley Lodge and Horsecamp, located at 29080 Hawk Dr., Farmington.
From 7-9 p.m. on Friday, donkeys will be numbered up and in pens. People will be able to ride and have a chance for anyone new to get their horses used to the donkey. No admission fee.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, there will be a full arena sort. All teams will be drawn, and the number of rounds will be determined by the number of people. Teams of three people are permitted. The cost of $15 a person will enter participants in all the rounds for the day. Participants will also need a $5 wristband if they are not camping. Sign-up will be 10-10:45 a.m. Saturday. There will be a Jackpot round at the end of the practice rounds. This will cost $5 a person and each person can enter three times.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, all teams will be drawn, and the number of rounds will be determined by the number of people. The same rules and times on Saturday apply to Sunday.
Year-end awards for the top three teams will be presented for both full arena and sort-n-pen.
