The hunt is on and everyone is invited to participate in the Villages Orb Project.
The project is an interactive art installation created by glass artist Tim Blair of Bloom and Bark Farm, in collaboration with the Villages of Van Buren and Villages Folk School. Fifty hand-blown clear glass orbs and two colored orbs, all about the size of an orange, have been created and hidden along the beautiful trails in Lacey-Keosauqua State Park and Van Buren County Conservation trails.
Orbs will be placed within a few feet of the trail — never on private property. Please be respectful and leave the natural areas undisturbed. All orbs have been individually signed, dated and numbered so no two people will have the same one. If you find one, go to the Villages of Van Buren website to register the orb you found. Please, only one orb per person. If you do find more than one, please hide it again in the same area you found it for another hunter to discover.
This project has been a labor of love for Blair who has been wandering the trails here all his life and became hooked on glass blowing about 11 years ago. It incorporates two things he enjoys and is meant to encourage others to get out and have fun exploring the scenic trails throughout the Villages.
The hunt has already begun, so get outside, explore the beauty in the Villages of Van Buren, and you just might find an orb!
More information can be found on their website, including links to trail maps, at villagesofvanburen.com/villages-orb-project or call the Villages of Van Buren at 800-868-7822 or 319-293-7111.