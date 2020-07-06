OTTUMWA — Officials at the Vista Woods Care Center said their facility is no longer experiencing an active outbreak of the COVID-19 disease. 

In mid-May, an outbreak of the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus, began at the nursing home. In all, 29 residents and 11 staff members tested positive.

There has not been a positive test result from a resident since June 4, and June 11 was the last positive test of a staff member.

The initial cause of the outbreak is unknown, the nursing home said in a media release.

The care center is undergoing a major cleaning, officials said. Visitors will continue being limited to compassionate care situations only. The care center will continue monitoring residents and stash daily.

Kyle Ocker is the group editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Kyle Ocker is a Centerville native and award-winning multimedia journalist. Kyle is currently the first vice president of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and vice president of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

Recommended for you