OTTUMWA — Officials at the Vista Woods Care Center said their facility is no longer experiencing an active outbreak of the COVID-19 disease.
In mid-May, an outbreak of the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus, began at the nursing home. In all, 29 residents and 11 staff members tested positive.
There has not been a positive test result from a resident since June 4, and June 11 was the last positive test of a staff member.
The initial cause of the outbreak is unknown, the nursing home said in a media release.
The care center is undergoing a major cleaning, officials said. Visitors will continue being limited to compassionate care situations only. The care center will continue monitoring residents and staff daily.